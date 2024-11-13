Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 242,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.