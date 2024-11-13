Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,084 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

