Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.53 and a twelve month high of $101.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.