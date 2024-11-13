Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

