Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

