Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

