Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.