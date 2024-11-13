Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) CEO Arun Swaminathan Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) CEO Arun Swaminathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

