CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

