Credit Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Credit Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises about 1.1% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,310,000 after buying an additional 4,489,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 749,060 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 683,853.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 745,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,194,000 after buying an additional 687,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock remained flat at $22.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 50,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

