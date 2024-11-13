Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.61. 28,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.24 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

