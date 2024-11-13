Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Short Interest Down 42.5% in October

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of CRESW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

