Crown Crafts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Crown Crafts has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 37,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,342. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,207.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Zenon S. Nie acquired 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,207.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 10,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,082.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $143,881. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

