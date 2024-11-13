CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 80,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

