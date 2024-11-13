Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,620 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.07 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.09.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

