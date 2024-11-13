Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Trimmed by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after acquiring an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $41,383,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $385.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $208.01 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.60.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

