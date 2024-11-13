Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,593,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,974. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYCC shares. Roth Capital cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.