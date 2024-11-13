D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 65,502 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up about 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 314,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,708. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.