D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 6,197,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,899,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.