D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,378,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.78. 592,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,497. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $212.47 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

