D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 476,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.