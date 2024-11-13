D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 476,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

