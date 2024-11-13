D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,202. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.