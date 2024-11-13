D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after buying an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $192.70.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

