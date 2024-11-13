Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 112300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dassault Systèmes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systèmes stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Free Report ) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

