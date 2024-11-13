Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.96.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $10,499,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares in the company, valued at $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 317,186 shares of company stock worth $39,962,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 44.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 597,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Datadog by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 832.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 232.85, a P/E/G ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

