DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. DaVita makes up approximately 3.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.13% of DaVita worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,008.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,625 shares of company stock valued at $26,238,297. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.83. 72,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

