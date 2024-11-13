Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,204,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

