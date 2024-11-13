DCC plc Plans Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4216 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
DCC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCCPY remained flat at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. DCC has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.
DCC Company Profile
