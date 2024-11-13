DCC plc Plans Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4216 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

DCC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DCCPY remained flat at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. DCC has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

