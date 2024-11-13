Desjardins Has Negative Outlook for TSE:ERE FY2025 Earnings

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

