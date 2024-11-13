Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:GRT Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.18.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

