Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TSE:GRT Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.18.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
