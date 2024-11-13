Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as low as C$1.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Down 28.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

