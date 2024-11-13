Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post Price Performance
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
See Also
