DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 431,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.04.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

