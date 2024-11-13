Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

