Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports.
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of Disc Medicine stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,226. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Activity at Disc Medicine
In related news, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $418,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock valued at $437,875. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
