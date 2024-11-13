Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Donaldson worth $52,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 254.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,111.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.