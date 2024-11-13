DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,300. The company has a current ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

