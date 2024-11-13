Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dowlais Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWLAF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

