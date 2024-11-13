Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWLAF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
About Dowlais Group
