Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Doximity by 19.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Doximity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

