Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 31,919 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $991,404.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,518,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DFH traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 755,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,407. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

