Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 9,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

