Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 188.09% and a negative return on equity of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Dyadic International Stock Performance
DYAI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
About Dyadic International
