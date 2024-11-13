Dynavax Technologies Enters into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement with Goldman SachsDynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) recently announced that on November 8, 2024, it entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction w

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dynavax Technologies’s 8K filing here.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories