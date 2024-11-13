Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,098. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $47.45.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. This represents a -100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,524.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,975 shares of company stock worth $5,693,789. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

