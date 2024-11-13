easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
easyJet Stock Down 4.0 %
OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 2,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,135. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.
About easyJet
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.