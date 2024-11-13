Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$175.00 and last traded at C$175.00, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$173.00.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$983.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.12.
Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Economic Investment Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks at Bargain Prices: Big Opportunities Ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.