Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$175.00 and last traded at C$175.00, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$173.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$983.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.12.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Economic Investment Trust Limited purchased 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$161.40 per share, with a total value of C$32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,280. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

