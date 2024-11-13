eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 million-$22.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.8 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.

eGain Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 82,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGAN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

