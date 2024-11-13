Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $123,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $818.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $893.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $870.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

