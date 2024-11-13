Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 1.9 %

EARN stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $468,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Credit by 78.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

