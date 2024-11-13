Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $75,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.54%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

